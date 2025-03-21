What's real amid the NFL Draft 'circus' atmosphere around Shedeur Sanders?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Shedeur Sanders #QB13 of Colorado speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders, widely regarded as the No. 2 quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, skipped the Big 12 pro day workout on Thursday. This decision caught many by surprise, considering the event was expected to feature Sanders showcasing his skills. Instead, Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and head coach at Colorado, stated that Shedeur and teammate Travis Hunter would perform at Colorado's pro Day on April 4. This raised eyebrows and some confusion within the event, as noted during the NFL Network broadcast.

Deion Sanders further stirred the pot by addressing criticisms of his son, especially those suggesting Shedeur displayed arrogance in interviews. Deion went as far as accusing some NFL teams of spreading lies about Shedeur's demeanor, hinting that he might publicly expose those responsible. Despite the controversy, NFL teams interested in Shedeur remain unfazed, with confidence in his talent solidifying his top draft status.

Beyond the father-son dynamic, Yahoo Sports senior writer Charles Robinson highlighted a multi-dimensional perspective on the Shedeur saga on the Inside Coverage Podcast. He pointed out that personality interpretations vary, and in the case of Shedeur, perception of arrogance might stem from subjective viewpoints rather than reality. The discussion extended to the often-complex interplay of race, NFL's quarterback culture and celebrity influence, embodied by Deion Sanders.

"There's a racial component of this," Robinson said, "where I think when you have, particularly at the quarterback position, really all positions in the NFL, but particularly at a quarterback position, when you have a young Black male who's coming into the league and he is like, 'I'm it. Don't pass on me. I'm the guy, I can turn this around.' I do think in some instances, like is. Does race play in the NFL? Absolutely it does. And I do think that there are some old-school white coaches who sit there and go, 'I don't like that.' ....

"It is not just reserved for Black athletes. Will Levis, you heard all kinds of things about how people didn't like how he carried himself, did not like him in the interviews, just felt turned off by his personality. Thought he was a cocky guy who, you know, the difference Will Levis was he just didn't have the level of fame ... "

The podcast also touched on the implications for teams with high draft picks, emphasizing the calculated considerations franchises like the Cleveland Browns are making as they navigate their QB needs.

The narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders embodies a tantalizing blend of football prowess and media spotlight — ingredients that are sure to keep the NFL community abuzz until the draft.

