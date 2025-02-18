What should the Jets do at QB? Assessing the biggest needs for all 16 AFC teams | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Matt Harmon are back to break down the biggest needs for every single AFC team. But first, they debut a new segment as we approach the NFL Draft and focus on Arizona WR Tet McMillan. Then they pivot to the AFC East, where they question what the New York Jets plan to do at quarterback after the team announced they are parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. After that, the guys discuss the AFC North, diving into the biggest needs for the Cincinnati Bengals to place around Joe Burrow and the Steelers quarterback conundrum. Nate and Matt wrap things up with the AFC South and West, asking why the Jacksonville Jaguars still don’t have a general manager and suggesting free agent QB Sam Darnold as a good fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

(6:10) - Prospect of the Week: Tet McMillan

(14:20) - AFC East

(32:15) - AFC North

(51:10) - AFC South

(1:06:45) - AFC West

