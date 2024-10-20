Week 8 reactions: Cam Ward is Superman; down goes Texas & Alabama | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a deep dive into the biggest SEC games of Week 8: Georgia’s dominant win against No. 1 Texas and Tennessee’s upset of Alabama. With every SEC now with a loss in hand, which teams are most likely to make the playoffs?

The trio share their biggest takeaways from the weekend such as LSU showing their true colors as a top 10 team and Indiana is much more than a simple underdog story.

Finally, it’s time for college football stock exchange with Cam Ward’s stock continuing to rise as he carries the Miami offense and covers for their defense but it’s stock down for Lincoln Riley—did USC’s coach doom not one but two programs this season? All this and more on the College Football Power Hour.

(0:33) Georgia @ Texas recap

(12:35) Alabama @ Tennessee recap

(27:23) LSU is a top team

(32:11) SEC Championship hail Mary

(36:04) Indiana is legit

(45:20) Stock up: Cam Ward

(47:06) Stock down: Miami defense

(50:25) Stock down: Michigan

(52:39) Stock up: Army & Navy

(55:58) Stock down: USC & Lincoln Riley

(59:39) Stock up: BYU & Iowa State

