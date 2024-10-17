Week 8 Race for the Case & Dan Lanning's penalty loophole fallout | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the highly controversial penalty loophole that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning loosely claimed to have exploited. They also dive in on the biggest games of the weekend, including Texas vs. Georgia and Alabama vs. Tennessee.

Additionally, the pitch which games are the most important to know in Week 8, along with a long list of potential upsets that are brewing. Wetzel also shares the story of a Penn State fan who paid to run onto the field with the USC football team last week. Lastly, they give their game picks on this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(1:32) Oregon's penalty controversy

(21:57) Georgia vs Texas

(31:09) Alabama vs Tennessee

(39:22) Week 8 Games to Watch

(49:43) People's Court

(58:39) Race for the Case

