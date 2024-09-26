Week 4 preview: Josh Allen vs. Lamar, Geno vs. Lions, Hurts vs. Bucs D, slop watch | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview the best, most interesting and sloppiest matchups ahead of Week 4 of NFL action. The duo start with in-depth previews of the three premiere matchups as they attempt to determine if Geno Smith can keep his hot streak alive against a dangerous Detroit Lions defense, if the Green Bay Packers defense can start catching some of Sam Darnold's inaccurate throws and whether or not the Baltimore Ravens D can stop a humming Buffalo team that hasn't been slowed down yet this season.

Next, Nate and Charles enter Four-Minute Offense to analyze a couple key matchups to keep an eye on, including a hoss fight in Indianapolis and Jalen Hurts against a Tampa Bay defense that's given him fits in the past.

The hosts wrap up with "Slop Watch," where they give you a reason to watch a game you might otherwise turn off, including a chess match in Chicago, the Arizona Cardinals trying to stop Jayden Daniels and a New England Patriots team that just might have the juice to keep it close against the San Francisco 49ers.

(2:40) Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

(11:45) Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

(21:40) Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

(33:30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

(40:20) Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(46:15) Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

(50:55) Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals

(54:05) New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!