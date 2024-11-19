Week 13 Preview: Underdogs Army & Indiana hope to keep playoff hopes alive | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview two major matchups for Week 13 that feature massive underdogs against established brands. They discuss the implications for Indiana's hopes of making the playoff against Ohio State and the history of Army's matchup with Notre Dame.

Also, Dellenger shares the details on how teams are preparing to structure contracts for football recruits ahead of National Signing Day. They additionally speculate why so many G5 programs are firing their coaches, react to the news of the Pop Tart bowl expanding its mascot bit and cover the story of a group of people in California who attempted to commit insurance fraud with a bear costume.

(0:57) Ohio State vs Indiana

(27:39) Notre Dame vs Army

(37:07) Money Moves: college football salary caps

(49:50) AAC head coach firings

(54:52) Pop Tart Bowl expansion

(58:58) People's Court: Operation Bear Claw

