We want to hear from you: Which unconventional Christmas movie do you love?

Hand Of Woman Pointing Remote Control At Working Television Screen (Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images)
By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Entertainment

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas movie time!

Last year, Yahoo Entertainment attempted to settle the decades-old debate about whether or not Diehard counts as a Christmas movie (spoiler alert, the country remains divided). The question got us thinking, what are some other surprising holiday movies in people's rotations around this time of year?

Are you revisiting Gremlins every year? Are you a “Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ is a Christmas movie” person? Do you love a niche holiday special from the 70s that you can only find in the depths of YouTube? We want to know!

There are no wrong answers here. What will you and your family be curling up on the couch with some hot chocolate to watch this holiday season?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!