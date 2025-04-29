Washington Commanders sign kicker Matt Gay on 1-year deal to replace Zane Gonzalez

Oct 22, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) watches the action on the field Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are making moves at the kicker position by swapping Zane Gonzalez out for Matt Gay.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Washington is signing Gay to a one-year contract and releasing Gonzalez.

According to Pelissero, Gay heads to D.C. for a deal worth over $4.25 million guaranteed, which holds the most fully guaranteed money in a one-year contract for a kicker in NFL history.

Veteran kicker Matt Gay is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth over $4.25 million fully guaranteed, per agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup.



It’s the most fully guaranteed money for a kicker on a one-year deal in NFL history. Gay can earn… pic.twitter.com/QY6KnF51TH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2025

Gay can earn up to $5 million with reachable incentives, per Pelissero.

The 31-year-old was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts, whom he played with for the last two seasons. In Indy, Gay connected on 82.1 percent of his field goals.

Throughout his career, Gay made 85.5 percent of his attempts across 87 games for the Buccaneers, Rams, and Colts. The University of Utah product was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez, 29, was 31-for-37 in field goal attempts in 2024. Despite six misses from at least 50 yards out, Gonzales made all 33 extra points for Washington.

The seventh-round pick from 2017 leaves the U.S. Capitol after just one season and nine appearances for the Commanders. After getting drafted by the Browns, Gonzalez stayed in Cleveland for two seasons before three seasons in Arizona and one in Carolina.

Gonzalez made 7-of-8 field goals as Washington marched into the NFL playoffs, a run that included an upset over the highly favored Detroit Lions. He contributed 29 postseason points before the team fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.