Vikings, Pro Bowl CB Byron Murphy Jr. agree to $66M deal

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images) (Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have secured the services of their top secondary defender.

Per NFL Network, Minnesota and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract.

Murphy made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and is now awarded with a significant pay raise after earning a total of $27 million over the first five seasons of his career.

In 17 games last season, Murphy tallied two interceptions, 14 passes defended, 81 tackles and a forced fumble. He allowed opposing quarterbacks a 76.7 passer rating when targeting him, a career-best mark.

Yahoo Sports grades the move 

A

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!