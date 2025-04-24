USC commit Alijah Arenas, son of NBA great Gilbert, reportedly put in medically-induced coma after car crash

Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors drives to the basket against Jesuit Marauders in the first half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Alijah Arenas, a five-star USC commit and son of former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas, was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma after a car crash early Thursday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Alijah, a 6-foot-6 guard from Chatsworth High School in Calif., is considered one of the best prospects of the class of 2025. He considered offers from a number of schools, including Kansas and Kentucky, before committing to USC in January.

His excellent high-school performance earned Alijah a spot in the McDonald's All-American Game in April. Alijah scored 11 points for the West, helping lead the team to a 105-92 victory over the East. Gilbert was in the stands for the contest, watching Alijah show off his skills.

Gilbert spent 11 seasons in the NBA, most of which came with the Wizards. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft, Gilbert turned in a modest rookie season before winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award during his second year in the league.

He joined the Wizards as a free agent and saw his career take off. Gilbert averaged 25 points and 5.7 assists in eight years in Washington. He was a three-time All-Star and finished eighth in the MVP voting after the 2006-07 season.

This story will be updated.

