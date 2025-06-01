Two fans dead, hundreds arrested after celebrations in France from PSG's Champions League win

A Paris Saint-Germain's supporter holds a PSG flag in front of The Eiffel Tower illuminated in the colours of the club in Paris on May 31, 2025, during celebrations following their 5-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan held in Munich. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A pair of fans died, a police officer is in a coma and hundreds of people were arrested following massive celebrations throughout France after Paris-Saint-Germain's Champions League victory, officials said on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the city of Dax — which sits south of Bordeaux in southwestern France — during a PSG street party on Saturday night. A second man in his 20s was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during similar celebrations, according to The Associated Press. Both instances are being investigated, though officials believe the deaths were linked to the celebrations. The driver in the second death was detained.

A police officer in Coutance — which sits in northwest France — was accidentally hit by a firework, too. He was placed into a coma due to “grave eye injuries,” per the report. Nearly 200 people were injured around the capital, four seriously, and nearly 300 people had been arrested by 2 a.m. on Sunday.

"These isolated acts are contrary to the clubs values, and don't at all represent the immense majority of our fans," the team said in a statement.

The celebrations and chaos came shortly after PSG clinched its first Champions League title on Saturday. The club rolled over Inter Milan to grab a 5-0 win at Allianz Arena in Germany. An official celebration took place on Sunday afternoon, where more than 100,000 people were expected to attend the parade in Paris and a subsequent celebration at Parc des Princes stadium. The team rode an open-air bus with the trophy throughout the parade route, and then they arrived at their stadium for a concert and celebration seemingly without much issue.

The incident is the second of its kind in recent weeks in Europe following a soccer championship. At least 50 fans were injured after a man drove his car into a crowd at a parade celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title.