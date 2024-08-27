Trump criminal charges guidebook: Here are all the felony counts against the former president

Presidential Hopefuls Make The Rounds At The Iowa State Fair DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that, according to the Associated Press, "keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents."

In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates for Trump — the first former American president to be convicted of a crime — we've put together a comprehensive timeline that is being updated regularly.

Below is a breakdown of what Trump is being charged with along with the names of those prosecuting him, his co-defendants, judges overseeing them and key dates in each case:

➡️ Manhattan hush money case

Outcome: Guilty on all 34 counts. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

What to know: Trump was indicted last March over his role in the so-called hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she'd had an affair with Trump, on the eve of the 2016 election. Michael Cohen — Trump's longtime fixer who went to federal prison for orchestrating payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal (who also said she'd had an affair with Trump), as well as for lying to Congress — testified multiple times before the grand jury voted to indict the former president.

What is Trump charged with? 34 identical criminal counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Lead prosecutor: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Attorneys representing Trump: Susan Necheles, Todd Blanche, Emil Bove

Judge presiding: Juan Manuel Merchan

➡️ Classified documents case

Outcome: On July 15, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, ruling that special counsel Jack Smith's appointment was unlawful. Smith will appeal the decision, a spokesman said.

What to know: Trump was indicted last June on charges stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office as well as alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

What Trump was charged with? 40 criminal counts in the classified documents case, including:

• Willful retention of national defense information • Conspiracy to obstruct justice • Withholding of a document or record • Corruptly concealing a document or record • Concealing a document in a federal investigation • Scheme to conceal • False statements and representations

[Read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged? Walt Nauta, Trump's valet and personal aide; and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago.

Lead prosecutor: Special counsel Jack Smith

Lead attorney representing Trump: Todd Blanche

Judge presiding: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon

➡️ Georgia election conspiracy case

What to know: Trump and his allies were charged in a 41-count indictment stemming from a years-long investigation into their efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Biden carried Georgia by just 11,779 votes. Three of the counts against Trump were later dismissed, though Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appealed their dismissal.

What is Trump charged with? 10 criminal counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents• False statements and writings• Filing false documents

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged?

Eighteen of Trump's allies, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Ray Stallings Smith, Robert Cheeley and Kenneth Cheseboro; former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark; Republican strategist Michael Roman; chairman of the Georgia GOP David Shafer; Georgia Republican state Sen. Shawn Still; police chaplain Stephen Lee; Blacks for Trump organizer Harrison Floyd; publicist Trevian Kutti; former Coffee County GOP chair Cathleen Latham; Fulton County GOP poll watcher Scott Hall; and Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

Lead prosecutor:Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Lawyers representing Trump: Steven Sadow

Judge presiding: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee

➡️ Jan. 6 case

What to know: Last August, a federal grand jury voted to indict the former president over his efforts to hold on to power following his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

What is Trump charged with? Four criminal counts:

• Conspiracy to defraud the United States• Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding• Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding• Conspiracy against rights

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged?

The indictment lists six unnamed co-conspirators.

Lead prosecutor: Special counsel Jack Smith

Lead attorney representing Trump: John Lauro

Judge presiding: Judge Tanya Chutkan

