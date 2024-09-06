Tristan Thompson signs one-year deal to stay with Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 05: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A year after returning to Cleveland, Tristan Thompson is staying for at least one more season. The 33-year-old center has finalized a one-year deal to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After bouncing between five teams in less than four years, Thompson signed a one-year deal to return to Cleveland in 2023. He now signs another short-term deal to provide a veteran presence on the team through the 2024-2025 season.

Free agent C Tristan Thompson is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Thompson has played 10 of his 13 seasons with the Cavs. President Koby Altman and Klutch CEO Rich Paul are finishing up an agreement. pic.twitter.com/XrgJLPNWIx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2024

Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, and spent nine seasons with the team — including an NBA championship in 2016. He signed a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics in 2020, but was traded to the Sacramento Kings a year later. In the years since, Thompson bounced to the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers before settling with his former team before the 2023-2024 season.

In January, he was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for two banned substances: ibutamoren, an artificial growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, a muscle enhancement drug that mimics the effects of testosterone.

Outside of the suspension, Thompson averaged 11:12 minutes in 49 games with the Cavs, averaging 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and one assist per game.

Thompson's return to the team will provide a veteran presence to Cleveland's relatively young core, which includes All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.