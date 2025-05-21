Timberwolves vs. Thunder: OKC's secret sauce in Game 1 rout? Forcing Minnesota into a trap of its own making

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s almost cruel how the Oklahoma City Thunder lull teams into a false confidence before recalibrating the game, turning it on its head and delivering blow after knockout blow.

The Thunder, as precocious as they are, seduce you into believing the game is played on your terms. And before you know it, you’re a ball of frustration — realizing that summer vacation is approaching with every loss.

That seduction was evident Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, as it very much felt like the Minnesota Timberwolves had a good feel for their opponent, even though the two hadn’t seen each other since February.

It felt like the Thunder were going to have trouble getting secondary scoring outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, that he would struggle against Minnesota’s aggressive perimeter defense, and, finally, they’d have no answer for the red-hot Julius Randle.

All of those things held true for a half before reality was established and reinforced in the Thunder's resounding 114-88 win at Paycom Center. Their second half was masterful, picture-perfect execution as they outscored the Timberwolves 70-40.

The Timberwolves were on high alert about their turnovers and how the Thunder thrive in the open floor — it was practically drilled into their heads the last few days in preparation for this series.

The topic of Gilgeous-Alexander getting to the line, initiating contact and sometimes being tricky with what the officials see was also top of mind for the Timberwolves.

And yet, they fell right into all of it because that’s what the Thunder make you do. That’s how the Thunder amassed 68 wins without a superteam, and with arguably their second-best player missing considerable time with injury when Chet Holmgren went down with a hip injury early in the season.

So when the Timberwolves led by four at the half, largely on the back of Randle going nuclear from 3-point range (5 of 6 as part of 20 total points), it was easy to surmise the Thunder were still wearing the scent of the Denver Nuggets, and it would cost them in the series opener.

Gilegous-Alexander was 2 for 13 in the first half, too, the perfect opening for Minnesota to steal Game 1.

Spoiler alert: It did not.

“I thought it was great mental toughness,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “To play that poorly offensively and to not get knocked out was huge. We lost the rounds but didn’t get knocked out. We were going from playing one opponent that plays very different stylistically on both ends of the floor to an opponent that is way more free flowing on offense and way more physical and pressure oriented on defense.”

Perhaps they Thunder were truly staggered or maybe they played rope-a-dope in suffocating the Timberwolves offense in the second half. If the Timberwolves weren’t turning the ball over or getting swiped on the weak side whenever they turned their heads, they were launching way too many 3-pointers off mistimed passes and long arms flying in their faces.

Over 60 percent of the Timberwolves' shot attempts came from 3, a whopping 51 heaves that led to their demise. That slight lead was quickly overturned two minutes into the second half, when the Timberwolves found themselves giving up the equivalent of pick-sixes — turnovers immediately leading to scores on the other end — and their premier defenders encountered foul trouble.

The Timberwolves were almost spooked, flinching and looking for defenders who weren’t there. Launching that many 3s, in a sense, at least gives you a shot at getting hot even if the odds are small.

Dribbling the ball into all those long arms and limbs, though? It feels like something negative is inevitable, and it seemed like it played into their minds.

“I had no clue what they were thinking,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We just try to play to our identity. We try to play to our plan defensively and it gave us life early in the game.”

Randle kept his turnovers down in his tour de force against the Golden State Warriors but he had five while Anthony Edwards had four. Each took just 13 shots, and the Timberwolves shot a ghastly 34.9% from the field and 29.4% from three.

Timberwolves subs Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker shot 44 and 46% from the 3-point line, respectively, in the Warriors series. They, combined with Donte DiVincenzo, shot 5 for 28 (17.8%) from deep in Game 1.

“Our defense was a huge catalyst. The turnovers are never ... that’s not what we talk about,” Daigneault said. “We talked about being aggressive in our help. That tends to yield turnovers when we really have that going, but it also yields tough shots, and so that's what we're trying to do."

Edwards didn’t put his stamp on the game the way he was expected to, perhaps adjusting to the calvary of defenders who take turns taking their medicine while attempting to give Edwards a little of his own.

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be announced as the league's Most Valuable Player sometime soon, and he sent each Timberwolves defender headed to the bench in foul trouble and frustration. Jaden McDaniels, his primary defender, picked up his fourth foul in the third, and the game turned when he exited, and then he fouled out in 23 minutes.

Edwards drew a technical foul for tossing the ball at Gilgeous-Alexander while the Thunder star was on the floor early in the first half, knowing his free-throw attempts were keeping the Thunder close when their offense hadn’t got going.

Even the one victory Minnesota had turned out the other way. Alexander-Walker was called for a foul on his cousin when Gilgeous-Alexander hit the floor in the third quarter.

Alexander-Walker was furious, calling for a review from the bench. The officials determined there was no contact on Gilgeous-Alexander, but Oklahoma City kept possession due to Gilgeous-Alexander still having the ball when going to the floor.

What ensued was Kenrich Williams hitting a jumper with the shot clock running down, thus negating the entire enterprise.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a legendary night, shooting just 10 for 27, but he kept attacking and kept drawing fouls on the way to 31 points, nine assists and 14 free-throw attempts.

The Thunder were able to put the Timberwolves away with their best player having a “C” night, but he and Jalen Williams made critical plays in the third to help the Thunder pull away while Holmgren was literally everywhere on defense.

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They throw you a problem and you solve it.”

The Thunder threw the Timberwolves a huge problem in return, and Minnesota will have two days to concoct a reply.