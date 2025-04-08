This WR Class Is LOADED 👀 | Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan & More | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

For our final 2025 NFL Drat position preview, Nate Tice welcomes Matt Harmon to the show to talk wide receivers. Starting with Colorado's Travis Hunter and working their way through the rest of the class, Nate and Matt break down strengths and weaknesses for each wideout and give their player comparisons and team fits. The two agree that this is a much deeper class than advertised. You don't want to miss it!

(3:25) General thoughts about this year's WR class

(6:50) Travis Hunter, Colorado

(18:06) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

(27:31) Matthew Golden, Texas

(37:02) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

(44:42) Luther Burden III, Missouri

(51:28) Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

(59:25) Jack Bech, TCU

(1:06:01) Tre Harris, Ole Miss

(1:13:36) Jalen Royals, Utah State

(1:19:01) Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

(1:25:30) Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

(1:31:01) Isaiah Bond, Texas

(1:33:33) Xavier Restrepo, Miami

(1:36:59) Our favorite under-the-radar WR prospects

