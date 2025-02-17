TGL Week 6: Atlanta Drive GC rallies from 5-2 to beat LAGC, 6-5 in overtime

After a one-week break, TGL resumed its season with a Presidents Day triple-header. Teeing off in the afternoon out of its usual primetime setting, the first matchup featured the undefeated Atlanta Drive GC (1-0) versus Los Angeles Golf Club (2-0).

LAGC took an early 1-0 lead on the third hole, with Justin Rose sinking a 14-foot putt. However, the match was tied at 1-1 on the next hole when Justin Thomas threw The Hammer for Atlanta, but LAGC declined. (Each team got three Hammers under new rules, compared to one during previous TGL matches.)

Sahith Theegala missed a putt on the fifth hole that would have given LAGC the lead, but the shot lipped out. The two teams remained tied at 2-2 after Holes 6 and 7.

LAGC won the ninth hole on a Thomas putt from seven feet to take a 3-2 lead. They built that margin to 5-2 when Tommy Fleetwood sank a birdie to win Hole 11.

However, Atlanta rallied to make it 5-4 on Hole 13 with a Billy Horschel putt. LAGC held its slight edge until Hole 15 when Thomas chipped in to move the match to overtime.

In overtime, it's a closest to the pin challenge in TGL. Tommy Fleetwood looked like he gave LAGC the win when he holed in his shot. But Patrick Cantlay finished off Atlanta's rally and got the win, landing his shot to within five feet of the pin.

With the win, Atlanta improved to 2-0 and will try to remain undefeated against The Bay GC in their 4 p.m. ET. LAGC took its first loss and dropped to 2-0-1, but still looks like the TGL favorite ahead of a match next Monday versus New York GC (0-2).