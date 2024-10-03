The Supreme Court will hear arguments on 'ghost guns,' transgender rights and more during its 2024 term. Here's our guide.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday, and there are several major cases — involving guns, transgender rights and more — already on the docket for the justices on the nation’s highest court. The 6-3 conservative-majority court could also eventually hear cases related to the upcoming presidential election.

Here is a quick guide to some of the notable cases coming before the court this fall.

‘Ghost guns’

Case:Garland v. VanDerStok

Oral arguments: Oct. 8

What's at stake: The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the legality of "ghost guns," or untraceable, home-assembled firearms that can be made and used by anyone — no background check required. A lower court ruled that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had exceeded its authority in issuing a 2022 regulation that expanded the 1968 Gun Control Act to include parts and kits used to make so-called ghost guns regulated like any other firearm. The Biden administration appealed the ruling.

Gender-affirming care for minors

Case:U.S. v. Skrmetti

Oral arguments: Not yet scheduled

What's at stake: The high court will decide the legality of a Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Tennessee. In 2023, the state passed a law banning medical treatments — such as hormone treatments and gender-transition surgeries — for patients under the age of 18. The Biden administration appealed a lower court ruling that upheld the ban.

Age verification for porn sites

Case: Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton

Oral arguments: Not yet scheduled

What's at stake: The court will consider whether a 2023 Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of users violates the Constitution's protection against government infringement of free speech. A lower court upheld the state's age-verification requirement for any website that publishes content one-third or more of which is "harmful to minors." A trade group representing adult entertainment companies and performers appealed, arguing that the law imposes a burden on adult access to constitutionally protected expression.

Flavored vape products

Case: Food and Drug Administration v. Wages and White Lion Investments, LLC

Oral arguments: Not yet scheduled

What's at stake: The court agreed to hear the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that found the agency improperly denied applications by two e-cigarette companies to sell flavored vape products.

In 2020, the companies filed FDA applications to market various fruit- and candy-flavored versions of their nicotine-laced liquid — with names including “Strawberry Astronaut" and "Bunny Season" — to adults. The FDA rejected the applications, saying the products pose a "known and substantial risk to youth." The lower court ruled that the FDA failed to consider plans by the companies to prevent underage access and use.

Election challenges loom

The Supreme Court could also take up any number of election-related lawsuits before and after Election Day.

There are already hundreds of pending state and federal cases involving voter registration, access and vote certification. And with the tightly contested Nov. 5 election approaching, plenty more are expected.

The justices also begin their new term amid sagging public confidence. An AP-NORC poll conducted in June found only 16% of respondents said that they had a "great deal" of confidence in the Supreme Court, down from 28% in 2020.

According to the latest polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight.com, more than half of Americans (54.5%) disapprove of the nation's high court, compared with 37.8% who approve.

