Sunderland is back in the Premier League for the first time in 8 years after dramatic stoppage-time goal

Championship - Play-Off Final - Sheffield United v Sunderland Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Final - Sheffield United v Sunderland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2025 Sunderland's Tom Watson celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.. (Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters)
By Leocciano Callao, Yahoo Sports

A game-winning goal from Tom Watson in the dying minutes against Sheffield United became Sunderland's ticket back to the Premier League.

Sunderland spent much of Saturday's playoff game at Wembley trailing behind a goal from Sheffield's Tyrese Campbell in the 25th minute. Eliezer Mayenda tied the game in the 76th minute before Watson, a substitute, put the nail in the coffin for the victory.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Watson slotted a shot into goal as celebrations erupted across the stadium. The victory sends Sunderland back to the Premier League after an eight-year drought that saw them drop to the third-tier League One in 2021-22.

Sunderland controlled 64.20% of possession in the first half and had one of their two shots hit the frame. After 90 minutes and change, Sunderland had 57% possession of the ball and had three of nine shots on target. Meanwhile, the Blades had seven shots, with four being on-frame.

The club won just one of their last eight games and dropped six straight leading up to the start of EFL Championship play. Sunderland had also finished the season in fourth place, 14 points behind Sheffield United. Sunderland joins Leeds United and Burnley in promotion to the top flight, and will reportedly receive around $300 million to play in the Premier League in 2025-26.

