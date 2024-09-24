Sparks, Curt Miller part ways amid rebuild, draft lottery featuring Paige Bueckers

Veteran head coach Curt Miller and the Los Angeles Sparks "mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Tuesday.

Miller finished his two seasons in Los Angeles with a 25-55 record after a long career of winning with the Connecticut Sun. The Sparks drafted franchise cornerstone Cameron Brink No. 2 overall to kickstart a full rebuild, but injuries to Brink and others on the roster marred it. They finished last in the league to fall into the lottery, where the top prize is Connecticut star Paige Bueckers.

This post will be updated.