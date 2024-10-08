Source: Patriots promoting 1st-round rookie Drake Maye to starting QB vs. Texans

New England Patriots v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Drake Maye era is here.

The New England Patriots plan to start Maye at quarterback on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirmed the news on Tuesday following a report from NFL Network.

Maye will take over at quarterback for veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has started New England's first five games amid a 1-4 start.

The Patriots drafted Maye out of North Carolina with the No. 3 pick in April's NFL draft. His position as New England's starting quarterback was never a question of if, but when. Now we have that answer. Maye will make his first NFL start on Sunday.

