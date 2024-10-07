Sky is falling for Jets & Browns, Bills & 49ers choke: Week 5 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

By Jason Fitz,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 5 Sunday NFL slate.

The dynamic duo start with the most intriguing matchups of the day, including takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' victory, whether we may have been a little hasty on the Buffalo Bills, how tight the AFC North is and why the sky is falling in New Jersey.

Fitz and Frank continue on with the rest of the Sunday slate as they go back and forth on the rise of Jayden Daniels (MVP?), why it's past time to bench Deshaun Watson, how Doug Pederson saved his job, a surprise New York Giants upset and much more. The hosts finish with their final thoughts on the upcoming Monday night matchup in Kansas City.

(1:50) Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(8:00) Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

(15:45) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

(23:55) New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

(31:30) Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

(33:50) Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(36:45) Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

(42:05) Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders

(52:15) Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

(53:15) Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

(55:15) New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks

(58:05) Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams

(59:55) New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!