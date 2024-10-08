Saints QB Derek Carr reportedly will miss multiple games with oblique injury after leaving loss to Chiefs early

New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 07: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown agains the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints will be without quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future.

Carr, who left their 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early on Monday night, is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury, according to the NFL Networks' Mike Garofolo. A specific timeline isn't clear, but Carr will likely miss both their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and against the Denver Broncos the following Thursday night.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: #Saints QB Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury he suffered against the #Chiefs.



Carr left Monday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium early after he took a hard hit late in the fourth quarter while trying to make a pass. He was seen walking off the field a few plays later, and he did not return. Carr underwent an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, which head coach Dennis Allen described after the loss as a "left side injury."

Carr said he hurt himself not on the hit on the play — the Chiefs sent an all-out blitz at him on the fourth down play, which forced an incompletion and eventual turnover on downs — but while trying to make the throw before he was hit.

"I couldn't do what I needed to do, in the simplest form," Carr said of the play.

So Carr was replaced by Jake Haener for the rest of the game. Haener, a second-year quarterback out of Fresno State, will presumably lead the Saints for their next two games in Carr's absence.

