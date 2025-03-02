Sabrina Carpenter U.S. tour dates: How to get pre-sale tickets to the 'Short n' Sweet Tour' in 2025

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short N' Sweet Tour held at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour is growing! The "Busy Woman" singer is, well, going to be a busy woman with the 17 new dates added to her North American tour for her Grammy-winning album of the same name. The extended U.S. dates kick off on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh, ending on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. If you're in the New York area, you could even spend Halloween with Sabrina at MSG. This leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour will feature supporting artists Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae and Amber Mark. You can sign up for pre-sale ticket access now through Sabrina's official pre-sale and the exclusive Cash App Card pre-sale. General sale opens Friday, Mar. 7.

When do new Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale?

The exclusive Cash App Card pre-sale begins Tuesday, Mar. 4 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Then, Sabrina Carpenter's official pre-sale for new Short n' Sweet Tour dates opens on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025, at 12 p.m. local venue time. Both pre-sales are open to sign up now.

General sale for the new Sabrina Carpenter concert dates will open Friday, Mar. 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Sabrina Carpenter tickets cost:

While we don't know yet what tickets for this leg of the tour will officially cost, Vivid Seats resellers have priced tickets for the opening night of this leg in Pittsburgh, PA starting at $319. StubHub has resale tickets for that same date starting at $317.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet Tour new dates:

Oct. 23

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 24

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 26

New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 28

New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 29

New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31

New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 1

New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 4

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 5

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 10

Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 11

Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 16

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 17

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 19

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 20

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 22

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 23

Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena