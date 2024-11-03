Rookie Broncos QB Bo Nix adds touchdown catch to résumé on Philly Special score vs. Ravens

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a receiving touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Add a touchdown catch to Bo Nix's highlight reel.

The rookie Broncos quarterback got Denver on the board on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with a goal-line grab on a trick play.

Nix took a shotgun snap with Denver facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the second quarter. He handed off to running back Javonte Williams, who then pitched the ball to Courtland Sutton.

By the time, Sutton got the ball, Nix had broken free near the goal line on the right side of the field. Sutton floated a ball over Ravens safety Marcus Williams' hands and into those of Nix.

Nix hauled the ball and held on for the score as Williams drove him to the turf at the goal line.

A trick & a treat. 🎃



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Dj3JZ6Bclu — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 3, 2024

The touchdown catch for the first of Nix's career. With the score, Nix becomes the first player to secure a touchdown pass, run and catch this season. The score cut Baltimore's lead to 10-7.

Nix has started from Week 1 after the Broncos selected him with the No. 12 pick in April's draft. He entered Sunday's game having completed 63.2% of his passes for 191.3 yards per game with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He'd rushed 52 times for 259 yards with four touchdowns on the ground.

Sunday's touchdown catch was the first catch of any kind of Nix's NFL career.