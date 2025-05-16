Rivalry Weekend Draft, Retirements and The Good, The Bad & The Uggla | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

MLB's inaugural rivalry weekend is here! Jake and Jordan take a look at how this weekend came to fruition and draft what series they'd most like to attend.

The Cardinals and Twins have been on a roll recently. The guys break down what's been going on and if they can keep it up.

Lose one pitcher, gain another. Jake and Jordan talk about what's going on in the Dodgers' dugout and some new additions to the team.

A few players retire and the guys share their thoughts.

Finally, they close the week with The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

Come kick off the weekend at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(1:53) - MLB's rivalry weekend

(7:21) - The rivalry draft

(35:40) - Cardinals and Twins on a hot streak

(45:53) - Dodgers shake-up

(57:27) - Retirements

(1:00:24) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

