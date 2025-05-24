Red Sox calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer after Alex Bregman's injury: Report

MLB Monterrey Series: Boston Red Sox v Sultanes de Monterrey MONTERREY, MEXICO - MARCH 25: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a game against the Monterrey Sultanes on March 25, 2025 at Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
By Leocciano Callao, Yahoo Sports

The Red Sox are calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer after Alex Bregman was injured in Friday's game against the Orioles, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday.

Mayer is one of the top prospects in baseball, and Boston could use a boost with Bregman's near future uncertain. He left Friday's game with quad tightness and manager Alex Cora didn't have more information after the game.

This breaking news story will be updated.

