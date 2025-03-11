QB Daniel Jones finalizing free-agent deal with the Colts: Reports

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 8: Quarterback Daniel Jones #13 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 42-21. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones is signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A former first-round pick Jones spent four-plus seasons as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants before being benched and then released midway through the 2024 season. Jones will join a Colts team with third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson who was in an out of the lineup in 2024 after being benched midway through the season.

Richardson is the presumed starter heading into 2025, but Jones' presence on the roster as a former NFL starter will put pressure on Richardson.

