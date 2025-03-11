Puka Nacua gives up jersey No. 17 for new Rams receiver Davante Adams

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs a route during the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Puka Nacua has a new running mate at wide receiver.

And now he has a new jersey number.

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday that Nacua will wear No. 12 moving forward after wearing No. 17 during his first two NFL seasons. The Rams announced the change with a social media video and sold the shift with a quote from Nacua as something about "family" and "armor."

"I know when I put on that number 12, it's a piece of armor that's representing my family that is always protecting me," Nacua's quote reads.

But the real reason is obvious. Davante Adams is coming to town. And he's worn No. 17 throughout his NFL career.

Adams joined the Rams on Sunday via a two-year, $46 million contract. He'll start at wide receiver alongside Nacua. Cooper Kupp is widely expected to be on his way out via either trade or release.

Though Nacua's now the established returning Rams leader at the position, he's ceding No. 17 to Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who's approaching his 12th NFL season.

Nacua's quickly made his own mark in two NFL seasons that produced a Pro Bowl berth during his rookie campaign. But he's apparently fine with giving up his jersey number to the new guy and now senior member of the wide receiver room.

Nacua spoke on Monday about negotiations with Adams.

"I've been the one wearing 17, so hopefully I'll be a good negotiator," Nacua told "The Pat McAfee show," per Pro Football Talk.

It's not clear what, if anything, Adams gave up for No. 17. But it appears to be his.

Nacua, meanwhile, will revert to the No. 12 that he wore in college at Washington and BYU.