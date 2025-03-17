The Playlist: Week 20 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Chase Center on March 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to setting your lineup or music in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make and a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

♟️Playoff Strategy

The road to fantasy playoff glory comes down to planning and adapting to the nuances of Week 20's schedule. Prioritize quality games over quantity, target streamers from the Warriors, Bucks and Nets, and don't be afraid to drop fringe players who aren't contributing this week.

Keep an eye on injuries, stay ahead of the curve and make every move count.

🎯 Week 20 Teams & Players to Target

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors play four games this week, starting off with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday. Beyond the back-to-back to kick off the week, three of their four games fall on the lightest slates —Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That’s a trifecta of quality where fantasy managers can use one move for multiple games of production.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation:

Moses Moody - SG/SF, 15% rostered

While everyone talks about the Warriors' 14-1 record with Jimmy Butler, the Dubs are quietly 18-1 with Moody in the starting lineup this season. Jimmy has been the true difference maker recently, but Moody's been stepping up, too, providing third-round value in 9-cat leagues and 30.7 fantasy points per game last week. The Warriors are rolling and Jonathan Kuminga's return isn't impacting Moody's production. He's my favorite pickup of the week.

Gary Payton II - SG/SF, 1% rostered

Payton II is a deep-league add if you need stocks with a sprinkle of counting stats. I prefer him for 9-cat leagues over points, but the production on the lighter slates will help. He's been a top 90 player over the past two weeks.

Quinten Post - C, 4% rostered

His minutes could fluctuate, but he's an option for generating blocks, 3s and low-end boards.

Brooklyn Nets

This schedule provides opportunity, but it comes with a caveat. The Nets have a tough draw against teams like the Celtics and Pacers twice, but their placement on quality days leaves us considering the following role players.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation:

Day'Ron Sharpe - C, 17% rostered

You'll want to have Sharpe when the Nets give Nic Claxton the night off. Sharpe's been a reliable source of boards and blocks as a reserve, but there's considerable upside if he gets over 20 minutes. Just look at Saturday's 9/16/5 performance. Given the Nets' standing in the Eastern Conference, I'd bet they will play their young guys who haven't got paid more than the vets. Sharpe fits the criteria.

Keon Johnson - PG/SG, 15% rostered

In two games since Cam Thomas was ruled out for the year, Johnson's had the green light, averaging 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.5 3s and one steal per game. His efficiency will be inconsistent, but the volume and opportunity are too big to ignore in all leagues.

Ziaire Williams - SG/SF, 17% rostered

Williams was a late scratch on Sunday with an Achilles injury, so there should be some cause for concern. However, if the injury report checks out by Tuesday, Williams averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 triples and 2 stocks in Week 19. If he doesn't happen to be ready, look at Tyrese Martin. Again, the younger players will likely get more run if healthy during the fantasy playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have a three-game road trip, but all the games are on the prime streaming days for Week 20. The matchups aren't great, with the Bucks facing the Warriors, Lakers and Kings. However, there are a few players who I'd consider for additional counting stats.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation:

Taurean Prince - SF/PF, 8% rostered

Prince is one of the best options for steals on waivers, tallying at least one steal in six straight games. He's also hit multiple 3s in four of his last six contests. He's entrenched as a starter, will play almost 30 minutes and his 3&D skillset can get fantasy managers some points, 3s and stocks with a low turnover rate.

Gary Trent Jr. - PG/SG, 10% rostered

I don't trust him much, but Trent Jr. is an option for those looking for points, 3s and steals.

Kevin Porter Jr. - PG, 6% rostered

He's the Bucks' backup PG and is more reliable than Gary Trent Jr. KPJ has been more available and can get a mix of rebounds and assists along with the 3s and steals.

And, as gross as it sounds, I'd hold Kyle Kuzma, who's been dropped by 4% of fantasy managers over the last 24 hours.

The Best of the 4-Game Teams

18 teams play four games this week, and among these squads, some have better schedules than others.

Favorable fantasy matchups: Detroit Pistons

The Pistons enjoy a favorable schedule with matchups against the Pelicans (twice) and two fading squads in the Heat and Mavericks.

Ausar Thompson and Dennis Schroder are two players worth picking up.

Mid-week pivots: Bulls, Kings, Knicks, Lakers and Pacers

These teams play three games in four nights from Wednesday through Saturday, with two games on the lighter slates (Thursday and Saturday).

Bulls: Until Josh Giddey returns, Tre Jones should remain fantasy-relevant. Matas Buzelis and Zach Collins are two players I'm monitoring closely this week.

Kings: Jonas Valančiūnas can be dropped, while Keon Ellis is the only player worth adding.

Knicks: With Brunson sidelined until late March or early April, Miles McBride is a must-roster player in all leagues.

Lakers: Add Jaxson Hayes and Dalton Knecht while LeBron James remains out.

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith and Benedict Mathurin are two Pacers to consider streaming.

Good schedule, limited upside: Charlotte Hornets

There aren't many exciting options coming from Charlotte, but they do play on Tuesday and Thursday this week. I just can't go to the lengths of DaQuan Jeffries.

Next man up: Philadelphia 76ers

Philly's games land on the largest slates, which isn't ideal. However, with so many injured star players, Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Guerschon Yabusele, Adem Bona and Ricky Council IV are reasonable streaming options if you're in a bind (and if you can sacrifice your FG%).

😩 Teams That May Struggle in Week 20

Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic

These two teams only play two games this week, both on the busiest days (Wednesday and Friday). Unless you're holding top-tier players like Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero, it's probably time to cut bait (Naji Marshall included) on most fringe Mavericks and Magic players. Open up spots for more productive streamers.

New Orleans Pelicans

Competing against the Timberwolves and Pistons twice this week is a rough go. I'm not saying to bench Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Instead, temper expectations, as they won't be able to run up the score on these top-10 defenses.

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here’s how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

Prime Streaming Days: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Avoid Crowded Lineups: Both Wednesday and Friday have double-digit games. If possible, avoid pickups from the Magic or Mavericks (since they won't help you otherwise).

Day

Games Played

Monday

10

Tuesday

4

Wednesday

11

Thursday

5

Friday

10

Saturday

5

Sunday

8

Back-to-Back Sets

Monday/Tuesday: Warriors

Tuesday/Wednesday: Cavaliers

Wednesday/Thursday: Bulls, Kings, Knicks, Lakers and Pacers

Thursday/Friday: Hornets

Friday/Saturday: Wizards

Saturday/Sunday: Hawks

🚑 Injury Roundup

Lakers F LeBron James (groin) is listed as day-to-day and could return this week.

No update on Rockets G/F Amen Thompson (ankle).

Josh Giddey (ankle) is traveling on the Bulls' four-game road trip this week.

Tyrese Maxey (hand/back) remains out.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) could be out until early April.

Paul George (groin) is consulting doctors and remains out indefinitely.

Ja Morant (hamstring) is out on Monday; stream Scotty Pippen Jr. for stocks and assists.

Pascal Siakam is out on Monday.