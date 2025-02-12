Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL offseason preview: What will the Steelers do at quarterback?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, second in AFC North, lost to Ravens in wild-card round

Overview: The Steelers rode a 10-3 start to another playoff berth under head coach Mike Tomlin despite lingering questions at quarterback. An 0-5 finish, including a wild-card loss to the rival Ravens, was a truer embodiment of this Steelers team that ultimately couldn't compete with the league's best with Russell Wilson under center.

Despite the ensuing noise around Tomlin, the Steelers' issues — like they have for several seasons — start at quarterback. The problem is there's no obvious solution. Their upside is capped with Wilson, and they've already determined that he's a better option than Justin Fields. Finding a difference-maker in free agency or the draft with the No. 21 pick is not a high-percentage play, but the Steelers will be forced to try. Everything else this offseason is secondary.

Key free agents

QB Russell WilsonQB Justin FieldsRB Najee HarrisRB Jaylen WarrenWR Mike WilliamsLT Dan Moore Jr.RG James Daniels

Who's in/out: Wilson will likely seek a long-term deal after playing on a one-year flyer while still being paid by the Broncos. Did the 36-year-old do enough for the Steelers to trust him with a lucrative long-term contract? He did not, and the Steelers should led him walk. Fields could be considerably cheaper to retain as a backup option.

Pittsburgh will have a similar conundrum at running back with Harris and Warren. Retaining Warren, a restricted free agent and a cheaper option than Harris, is the likely route here.

Williams is almost certainly gone after failing to make an impact following a midseason trade from the Jets. Moore could demand too much on the open market for the Steelers to prioritize bringing him back. Daniels may come back at a discount after tearing his Achilles in September.

Key free-agent needs

QuarterbackWide receiverCornerback

Why the holes? See above for quarterback.

At receiver, Williams was a bust in Pittsburgh and George Pickens is often a bigger headache than he might be worth. Barring a trade, Pickens will play one more season on the last year of his rookie contract. Beyond that, his long-term status in Pittsburgh is unclear. And there's little talent of note behind him. Regardless of Pickens' status, the Steelers need help at the position.

Pittsburgh's defense was stout in 2024 (12th in yards allowed), but its pass coverage (25th in yards allowed) was exploitable. No. 2 cornerback Donte Jackson could be gone in free agency, and the Steelers may be better off looking for an upgrade, regardless. The same can be set for Cam Sutton at nickelback.

Do they have the money?

The Steelers enter the offseason with an estimated $43.5 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, which is about the middle for all NFL teams. Signing a veteran quarterback would eat a significant chunk of that space.

Notable potential cuts

DL Larry OgunjobiOLB Preston Smith

Why they might be gone: Ogunjobi will be 31 next season and is coming off a season with 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and five tackles for loss. He's due $10.5 million in 2025, and the Steelers could save $7 million in cap space by releasing him and looking to a younger player with upside.

Smith is 32 and was a healthy scratch in Week 16 and in Pittsburgh's playoff game against Baltimore. He played in eight games total with two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He's due $13.4 million next season, all of which the Steelers could save against the cap by releasing him. Both are likely done playing in Pittsburgh.

Draft picks

Round 1: No. 21Round 2: No. 52Round 3: No. 83Round 4Round 5 (from Rams)Round 7 (from Saints)Round 7 (from Falcons)Round 7 (from Commanders)

Good draft fit

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Why him? As noted, the Steelers need a quarterback. They've already tried drafting one this late (Kenny Pickett, No. 20, 2022), and that didn't work out. They're better off getting a talented receiver here and figuring out QB elsewhere.

Egbuka is not an elite athlete, but he's a tremendous route runner who gets open and moves the chains. Including the four playoff games, he led Ohio State in catches with 81, while tallying 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was an outstanding No. 2 option alongside freshman standout and projected NFL star Jeremiah Smith.

Egbuka could immediately step in and play the same role alongside Pickens.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Pittsburgh is a franchise wandering in the QB wilderness, and there are no easy answers available this offseason. It's a predicament, no question. This team will presumably run it back with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but neither path feels transformative. Adding a versatile receiver to complement George Pickens would certainly help. Also, with Najee Harris headed into free agency, the Steelers are likely to draft a running back who becomes immediately relevant in fantasy. Cam Skattebo would be an instantly iconic member of this franchise — it almost feels too perfect. —Andy Behrens