Photos: See some of the best looks from Milan's fall Fashion Week

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno/AP)

For the second time this year, the fashion industry has flocked to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Over the last week, brands, designers and models have been showing off the newest collections for the spring and summer seasons in 2025.

Milan Fashion Week is the penultimate show of "The Big Four," including fashion weeks in New York, London and Paris — which starts on Monday and will go until Oct. 1. Each city has two fashion weeks a year, one to introduce fall and winter designs and another for spring and summer. In Milan alone, 70 fashion shows are held in the city's spring and fall fashion weeks.

Clothing isn’t the only thing being displayed on the runway this week in Milan. Models have been seen donning items described as “creations,” including extravagant hairpieces, innovative headgear and masks.

Off the runway, celebrities, influencers and fashion industry figures have been seen showing off their own styles, both in the audience at shows and on the streets of Milan, with many opting for all-black ensembles.

"On behalf of the designers, it is a sign of optimism, but those seated in their front rows appear to be skewing toward a much darker mood," Alex Badia and Ari Stark of Women's Wear Daily wrote about the trend at the start of the week.

Here are some of the best images from fall's Milan Fashion Week.

