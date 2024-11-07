Photos: Mountain Fire burns in southern California, destroying homes and prompting evacuations

Television reporters film as flames from the Mountain Fire consume a home in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger/AP)

A rapidly moving wildfire known as the Mountain Fire exploded in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, knocking out power, destroying homes and prompting evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain it.

The Mountain Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres, officials said, as strong winds pushed it into neighborhoods in the Camarillo and Moorpark foothills.

Evacuation orders were issued for about 10,000 people as the fire threatened 3,500 structures, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Dramatic photos captured firefighters battling soaring flames that tore through structures overnight.

Several people were injured and transported to local hospitals, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag alert, warning of “widespread, extreme fire weather conditions” across southwest California through Friday.

