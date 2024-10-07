Phillies even NLDS with Mets, things get chippy with Dodgers & Padres | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The division series has kicked-off with a bang, as we’ve already seen some instant classics coming out of this round, especially between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. After a late comeback in Game 1 of the NLDS, the make-it-happen Mets tried to pull off another late victory only for the Phillies to walk it off in the bottom of the 9th to even the series up.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets with their impressive never-say-die attitude as the series shifts to Queens this week and why it was extremely important for the Phillies to win Game 2. They then talk about things getting chippy between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, as that series was also evened up this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys take a quick look at the action so far in the ALDS, where the New York Yankees somehow survived a sloppy game against the Kansas City Royals and if the Detroit Tigers can bounce back following an offensive barrage from the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1.

(1:26) - Recapping Mets-Phillies in Philadelphia

(29:55) - Recapping Padres-Dodgers in Los Angeles

(48:22) - Yankees survive and take Game 1

(54:11) - Listener email about Detroit sports

(57:19) - Guardians out slug the Tigers

