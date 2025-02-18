Panthers, QB Andy Dalton reportedly agree to 2-year deal to keep him in Carolina

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 05: Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Panthers and backup quarterback Andy Dalton have reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million contract to keep him in Carolina, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The contract includes $6 million in guaranteed money and could escalate to $10 million. The contract escalators weren't initially reported.

Dalton has played for Carolina as the backup to Bryce Young for two seasons, a stint that includes six starts. A former Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton will enter his 15th NFL season in the fall at 37 years old.

