Panthers LB Shaq Thompson suffers torn Achilles, will miss remainder of 2024 season

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

A difficult season for the Carolina Panthers (1–3) has become even more challenging with the team's leading tackler and one of its captains now out for the year.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles during Week 4's 34–24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team confirmed the season-ending injury after Thompson underwent an MRI on Monday.

Thompson, 30, sustained the injury on a non-contact play while dropping into pass coverage at the end of the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field by himself, but was eventually carted to the locker room.

The non-contact play on which Panthers LB Shaq Thompson suffered an Achilles tear pic.twitter.com/L2tIU8yLhg — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 30, 2024

The 10-year veteran led the Panthers with 35 tackles this season, following up on the 2022 season in which he compiled a career-high 135 tackles. He is fourth on Carolina's all-time list in that category with 741 tackles, trailing only Luke Kuechly (1.092), Thomas Davis (1,077) and Mike Minter (771).

"Just sick for Shaq," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said to reporters on Monday, via The Athletic. "A guy who cares so much and plays with so much passion."

Thompson was also limited by injuries last year, restricted to only two games after breaking his fibula in Week 2. Amid rumblings that he might retire after this injury, Thompson wrote "Ahah yeah right!" on an Instagram story.

Shaq Thompson just posted on IG that he knows most people think he's going to retire. "Ahah yeah right!!" He said he'll be back. https://t.co/9Y16YIqnAM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2024

If Thompson continues his NFL career, it's uncertain whether or not that will happen with the Panthers as he's an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Sacramento, California was the Panthers' first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft (No. 25 overall) out of Washington. He was one of two players remaining on the roster from Carolina's 2015 team that finished 15–1 during the regular season and advanced to Super Bowl 50, where they lost 24–10 to the Denver Broncos.

Thompson's injury depletes a Panthers defense that was already missing defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2024 season opener.