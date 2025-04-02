Padres star Jackson Merrill reportedly agrees to massive nine-year, $135 million extension

Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Petco Park on April 01, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The San Diego Padres are locking up their newest superstar for the future. Outfielder Jackson Merrill reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension with the team, per Fansided's Robert Murray.

The contract can reportedly max out at $204 million depending on incentives and a $30 million option for a 10th season.

Merrill has performed like a future star since the instant he made his major-league debut in 2024. Merrill entered that spring as a long shot to make the Padres, but earned his spot in the majors after hitting .333 during spring training. Despite being 20, Merrill didn't look overmatched, hitting .280 in the first month of the season. He finished the year with a .292/.326/.500 slash line, adding 24 home runs over 593 plate appearances. That performance earned Merrill an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger award.

This story will be updated.

