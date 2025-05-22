Nuggets reportedly hiring David Adelman as head coach after playoff run as interim

The Denver Nuggets are sticking with David Adelman for the franchise's next chapter. Denver has reportedly agreed on a deal to make Adelman the next head coach, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Adelman was promoted to be the Nuggets' interim coach in early April, after Denver fired Michael Malone with just three games left in the regular season. Adelman then lead the Nuggets through the first round of the playoffs before they ultimately lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

