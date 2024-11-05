Nuggets' Aaron Gordon out 'multiple weeks' with calf injury after leaving early in win over Raptors

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 02: Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets looks on in a game against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on November 2, 2024, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Aaron Gordon for the foreseeable future.

Gordon will miss "multiple weeks" with a strained right calf, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Further specifics on a timeline for his return, or on how severe the injury is, are not yet known.

Injury blow to Denver: Nuggets F Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/i26gkpNqz6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2024

Gordon went down in the Nuggets' 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena on Monday night. Gordon has been dealing with inflammation in his right calf, but he started Monday's game normally. He left after just four minutes, however, after being called for a charge.

Gordon walked to the locker room on his own, but he didn't return. He finished with three points and one assist.

"Honestly, I was a little surprised he played last game," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after their win over the Raptors, via the Denver Post. "The schedule has not been overly kind to us early. I think he's dealing with just bumps and bruises, nothing long-term. But I'll have to talk to our training staff to get an update on that."

Gordon has averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in seven games this season. The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $133 million contract extension with the team last month. Gordon was a key piece of the Nuggets' starting lineup last season, and he helped lead them to their first ever title in 2023.

Monday's win marked the second straight for the Nuggets, who now sit at 4-3 on the season. The Nuggets were also without Jamal Murray on Monday night while he remained in concussion protocol. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

Denver will host Oklahoma City next on Wednesday night.