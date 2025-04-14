No holdout yet for Micah Parsons, who attends Cowboys' 1st voluntary workout

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

If Micah Parsons would have stayed away from the Dallas Cowboys' offseason program, it would have been understandable.

Parsons, the Cowboys' star edge rusher and one of the best players in the NFL, has been waiting patiently for a new contract. One of the few points of leverage he has is a holdout.

But Parsons isn't going that route, at least as the Cowboys' voluntary workouts start. Parsons was at the start of the Cowboys' workouts on Monday, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports.

It's a good faith gesture by Parsons, who will likely get a contract that could match or exceed the four-year, $160 million deal Myles Garrett signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Parsons will make a little more than $24 million this season after the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he wants a longer (and bigger) deal after dominating for his first four NFL seasons.

