NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills look like best team in football, take top spot

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a first down during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have been consistently good during the Sean McDermott/Josh Allen era. Five straight playoff appearances, four straight division titles and a pair of 13-win seasons is an impressive run.

And this might be the best Bills team of the era, after an offseason of worry that their Super Bowl window had closed.

The Bills have been dominant through three weeks. They had a slow start in Week 1 before pulling away from the Arizona Cardinals and then blew out the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. From halftime of Week 1 to halftime of Week 3, the Bills outscored their opponents 89-24. The Jaguars were trailing 34-3 at halftime. In the first half, Allen had 247 yards and four touchdowns and played at a level rarely seen.

The Bills might end up getting tripped up in the playoffs. We all know that Patrick Mahomes has postseason magic. But right now, Buffalo deserves to be the No. 1 team in the latest power rankings.

Here are the power rankings after Week 3 of the NFL regular season: