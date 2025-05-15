NFL Schedule reaction: 10 most important fantasy matchups to note | Yahoo Fantasy Foreacst

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to the NFL schedule release and identify the ten most important fantasy matchups of the season. The two also debate if the NFL schedule makers got it right with certain teams and their amount of primetime games and which Week 17 matchups could be fantasy dynamite for championship weekend.

(7:45) - Week 1: Chiefs @ Chargers (Brazil)

(16:55) - Week 1:  Steelers @ Jets

(21:45) - Week 1: Raiders @ Patriots

(26:30) - Week 1: Vikings @ Bears

(32:30) - Week 2: Bears @ Lions

(34:10) - Week 2: Jaguars @ Bengals

(37:30) - Week 6: Rams @ Ravens

(41:10) - Week 6: 49ers @ Buccaneers

(45:20) - Week 8: Commanders @ Chiefs

(51:20) - Week 13: Vikings @ Seahawks

(55:30) - Week 17 Fantasy matchups to note

(1:06:25) - Week 14 Byes to note and teams that got way too many primetime games

