NFL midseason grades: Texans headline AFC South, which has mostly been a division of disappointment

Record: 6-3 (first in AFC South)

Top fantasy performer: QB C.J. Stroud, 133.86 points

MVP: Stroud

Key second-half game: Dec. 21 at Chiefs

C.J. Stroud's production and efficiency have dropped a bit from his historic rookie season. He remains excellent and has the Texans in control of the AFC South. After offseason roster upgrades, the Texans boast top-12 units on both sides of the ball. They've flown under the radar despite the strong start and raised concerns in Week 9 with a loss to a previously struggling Jets team. Second-half matchups against the Lions, Chiefs and Ravens will give the Texans the opportunity to raise — or lower — their profile.

Record: 4-5 (second in AFC South)

Top fantasy performer: RB Jonathan Taylor, 95.20 points

MVP: Taylor

Key second-half game: Nov. 10 vs. Bills

The Colts finally did last week what they arguably should have done from the beginning — put Anthony Richardson on the bench. A raw prospect with accuracy concerns, a single season of college starting experience and tremendous upside, Richardson fit the prototype for spending a season or more learning behind a veteran. Yet here we are, a season and a half into his career with more questions than answers about his prospects as an NFL starter. The Colts, of course, are more than their second-year signal-caller. That they've won four games speaks to the talent elsewhere on the roster. But not much else matters when there's this much chaos at quarterback.

Record: 2-6 (third in AFC South)

Top fantasy performer: RB Tony Pollard, 105.70 points

MVP: Pollard

Key second-half game: Dec. 29 at Jaguars (for draft purposes)

The Titans entered the season in the midst of a rebuild with low expectations. They've met them and then some. The early weeks of the season were defined by Will Levis' blunders and head coach Brian Callahan's candid reactions to them. Things haven't improved with Mason Rudolph at quarterback as Levis recovers from a shoulder injury. There's little thus far to demonstrate that Levis has any upside after the Titans rolled the dice with a second-round draft pick in 2023 to make him their starter. Tennessee's defense is a bright spot, particularly in the passing game. This is largely a team without a present and few discernible prospects for the future.

Record: 2-7 (fourth in AFC South)

Top fantasy performer: QB Trevor Lawrence, 150.96 points

MVP: DE Travon Walker

Key second-half game: Dec. 29 vs. Titans (for draft purposes)

Travon Walker and Tank Bigsby are bright spots in what's otherwise been a dismal season in Jacksonville that can most precisely be defined as a failure. This time last season, the Jaguars were in position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Since then, they've collapsed out of the postseason and carried those failures into the first half of 2024. This is a Jaguars team with an alleged can't-miss quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence who should be entering his prime and a head coach in Doug Pederson with Super Bowl pedigree. Jacksonville expected at this point to be competing for a championship; instead it's among the dregs of the NFL and were sellers at the trade deadline.