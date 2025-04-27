NFL investigating prank call made to Shedeur Sanders during 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL is investigating a prank phone call that quarterback Shedeur Sanders received during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders took the call on a recently purchased phone with a number that was supposedly only given to NFL teams to contact him during the draft. Yet someone was able to get the number and pretend to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, acting as if he was informing Sanders he was being selected by the team, yet then being told he would have to wait.

After the call was disconnected and Sanders realized it was a prank, he explained to family and friends at his draft party that the phone was tied to a private number

"Nobody has that number but coaches, strictly for that reason," Sanders said.

If that's true, the NFL wants to know how someone besides a team coach, executive or player had access to the number and was able to call Sanders. The league is now investigating the matter, a spokesperson told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Of most concern is the security of private communications during the draft. If a prankster can get phone numbers and call prospects and team officials, that could potentially disrupt the process by which teams communicate with players and their representation.

The call was recorded on camera by Well Off Media, the YouTube channel run by Shedeur's older brother, Deion Sanders Jr.. What appears to be a call from the Saints and the subsequent conversation begins at the 10:15 mark.

New Orleans soon selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick. Sanders was eventually selected on Saturday during the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

The pranksters posted a video of their side of the call on social media, showing two people while the conversation occurs. The clip ends with them laughing in disbelief over what they did, but the account showing the video was soon made private after circulating online.

Since those two people involved with the call were seen on camera, their identities will likely be determined soon, if they haven't already. The question now is whether or not they might be associated with any NFL personnel who had Sanders' private phone number.

It's also possible that this sort of thing happens more than realized. Quarterback Kyle McCord said he received some prank calls before he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round on Saturday. Last year, defensive back Cooper DeJean was also pranked before the Eagles selected him in the second round.