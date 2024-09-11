News or noise: Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Micah Parsons, Bryce Young | Inside Coverage

By Jason Fitz,Jori Epstein,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to parse through the biggest storylines of the week as the trio attempt to determine what is news and what is noise.

Fitz, Frank and Jori discuss what Dak Prescott's contract means for the Dallas Cowboys, the Deshaun Watson dilemma, the Justin Fields conspiracy, Baker Mayfield balling out, the Cincinnati Bengals' slow start, the Los Angeles Chargers avoiding a late collapse, Marvin Harrison Jr's rough debut, the new kickoff rule and Bryce Young' massive Week 1 struggles. The hosts finish the show off with their picks for Thursday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

(00:40) Can the Dallas Cowboys afford Micah Parsons?

(16:10) Can Deshaun Watson keep the starting job?

(26:05) Justin Fields named Week 2 starter

(31:15) Baker Mayfield took the leap

(35:35) Rough first game for the Cincinnati Bengals

(39:00) The Los Angeles Chargers didn't Charger

(41:35) Slow start for Marvin Harrison Jr.

(43:50) New kickoff rule didn't change much

(46:55) Bryce Young's disastrous start

(54:40) Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins picks

