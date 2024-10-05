New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch the NFL London game this Sunday

It's time for another NFL International Series game! During Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings head across the pond to play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings are the current No. 1 in NFL Power Rankings and 4-0 so far this season. The New York Jets are tied up at 2-2 right now. Unsurprisingly, the odds for the NFL London game favor the Vikings over the Jets. The Jets play the Vikings at 9:30 a.m. ET, airing in the U.S. on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile). Ready to tune into the next NFL International Series game? Here's how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings game this weekend.
How to watch the Jets vs. Vikings London game:
Date: Sunday, Oct. 7
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Game: Jets vs. Vikings
TV channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, DirecTV
What channel is the Jets vs. Vikings NFL London game on?
Sunday morning's Jets vs. Vikings game in London will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
Where to stream the NFL International Series game:
2024 NFL season Week 5 schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Oct. 3
Buccaneers vs. Falcons: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, Oct. 6
Jets vs. Vikings: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Panthers vs. Bears: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Ravens vs. Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Dolphins vs. Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Browns vs. Commanders: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Colts vs. Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Bills vs. Texans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Raiders vs. Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Cardinals vs. 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Packers vs. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Giants vs. Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 7
Saints vs. Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)