NBA opening week observations: Chet on the rise, Klay's debut & Ant's crazy scoring trend | The Kevin O'Connor Show

The first few days of the 2024-2025 NBA season are in the books and there is much to discuss. For the first third of the podcast, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Gibson Pyper (aka @HalfCourtHoops) to discuss Thursday evenings games in which Oklahoma City Thunder pummeled the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly snuck one by the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks had all the answers for the San Antonio Spurs.

Later, Tom Haberstroh joins KOC to react to the first few nights of regular season NBA action. The guys start in New Orleans, where an injury to Dejounte Murray's hand could mean the return of "Point Zion" for the Pelicans.

The NBA has said that they are investigating the 76ers after Joel Embiid missed opening night and said that he is done playing in back-to-back games. The bigger question is whether the Sixers can win enough games with Embiid and Paul George sitting so often?

LaMelo Ball lived up to the hype in his return from an ankle injury and led the comeback charge against the Rockets for a road win. Is there any player more fun to watch when they catch fire?

Finally, the guys play a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy" to answer questions about Scoot Henderson's future, the Magic's claim as Florida's best team, the new wall of Clippers fans at the Intuit Dome and a lot more.

(0:40) - Oklahoma City Thunder rolls, time to panic in Denver?

(10:30) - Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves outlast Kings

(19:55) - Klay's debut in Dallas' win over San Antonio

(30:46) - Pelicans' Dejounte Murray fractures hand

(35:30) - NBA investigating 76ers over Joel Embiid's player participation

(40:10) - The Bucks defense looks great

(42:45) - LaMelo shines in comeback win over Rockets

(50:40) - Where have all the rookies been?

(54:40) - FACT, FICTION or FANTASY: Storylines from the first few days of the season

