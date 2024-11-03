NASCAR: Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville for the second straight year to earn a chance at the title

Ryan Blaney won at Martinsville to make the title race again.

A year after Blaney won at the half-mile short track a week before winning the first Cup Series title of his career, Blaney won again at Martinsville on Sunday to clinch a spot in the final four. Blaney passed Chase Elliott with 15 laps to go and will race for the title with his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, who bounced off the wall on the final lap as he passed Bubba Wallace to sneak into the final four ahead of William Byron.