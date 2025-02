DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 12: Chase Briscoe (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops Toyota) during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 12, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toyota has its first pole position for the Daytona 500.

Chase Briscoe posted the fastest lap in both rounds of qualifying Wednesday night and will start first in Sunday’s Daytona 500. Briscoe’s lap of 49.249 seconds and 182.745 MPH was faster than Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece in the all-important second round.

Briscoe will start first in the first Duel qualifying race on Thursday while Cindric will start first in the second Duel.