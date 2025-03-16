Mookie Betts may miss Dodgers' season-opening Tokyo Series due to illness

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks onto the field prior to the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on February 28, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers may begin their season-opening Tokyo Series versus the Chicago Cubs without shortstop Mookie Betts.

Betts, 32, began feeling flu-like symptoms during the final week of spring camp before the team left for Tokyo and continued to feel ill during the flight to Japan and workouts, according to manager Dave Roberts.

"He's been really sick, lost some weight, so we were trying to get him hydrated," Roberts told reporters, <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.ocregister.com/2025/03/15/dodgers-mookie-betts-sidelined-by-illness-could-miss-opener-vs-cubs/">via the Orange County Register</a>.

The Dodgers star did not play in Saturday's exhibition game versus the Yomiuri Giants, nor in Sunday's matchup with the Hanshin Tigers.

Mookie Betts gingerly walking off the field after working out pregame. He is sick and will sit out his second straight game before being reevaluated tomorrow to see if he can play Opening Day against the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/H2cSqIKWWv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 16, 2025

Betts skipped Friday's workout but participated in pregame drills on Saturday before the Dodgers played an exhibition game versus the Yomiuri Giants. However, he quickly got tired during a light workout on Sunday.

"Really showed some fatigue, understandably so," Roberts said. "We'll see how he comes in tomorrow. He should be here for the workout. We'll try to do a little more tomorrow."

Here's what Dave Roberts had to say when asked about Mookie Betts' status for Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/faR4opzcKx — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) March 16, 2025

If Betts doesn't show improvement on Monday, Roberts said he won't play Tuesday's season opener against the Cubs.

"I just don't think our training staff would feel good about that," Roberts added. "We're really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day," Roberts said. "We don't want to put him in position where he could get hurt."

Betts is planning to be the Dodgers' shortstop this season after beginning last year at the position before moving back to right field, where he's played most of his career. Despite the position switch, he still batted .289 with an .863 OPS, 19 home runs, 24 doubles, 75 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He was limited to 116 games due to a fractured left hand.

In Betts' absence, Miguel Rojas will likely play shortstop for the Dodgers with Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernández and Chris Taylor also providing options at the position.