Mock Draft Monday with Dane Brugler: Jags land Jeanty, Saints pass on Shedeur | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Draft week is FINALLY here and we kick things off with a banger of a Mock Draft Monday. The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon for the final installment of the series as he shares his five favorite fits from his latest seven-round mock draft. Brugler also shares his 'Stand on the Table' prospect and it's a WR Harmon thinks could be the best pick to make on day two of the draft.
(2:30) - Revisiting Dane's 2024 Mock Draft Monday picks
(5:05) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Jacksonville Jaguars
(14:15) - Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan - New Orleans Saints
(22:35) - Oregon DT Derrick Harmon - Cincinnati Bengals
(27:45) - Michigan CB Will Johnson - Green Bay Packers
(34:45) - Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka - Washington Commanders
(41:10) - Dane's Stand on the Table prospect: Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
